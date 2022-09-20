Sugary Drink Tax Hike Postponed









BANGKOK, Sept 20 (TNA) – The cabinet resolved to delay a third-phase increase in the sugary drink tax for six months to avoid worsening financial burdens on people.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the tax hike would be postponed from Oct 1 this year to March 31 next year to curb the cost of living.

TNA

