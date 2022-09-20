September 21, 2022

Sugary Drink Tax Hike Postponed

1 day ago TN
Thai beverages chilled with ice cubes

Thai soft drinks chilled with ice cubes. Photo: Mattes.




BANGKOK, Sept 20 (TNA) – The cabinet resolved to delay a third-phase increase in the sugary drink tax for six months to avoid worsening financial burdens on people.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the tax hike would be postponed from Oct 1 this year to March 31 next year to curb the cost of living.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Thailand to issue COVID-19 reclassification measures this Friday

14 hours ago TN
Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok

Tourists Urged to Report Unwilling Taxi Drivers

14 hours ago TN
Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour

B287m Allocated to Tackle Illegal Fishing

14 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phra Thinang Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall

Grand Palace Arranges Space for Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

14 hours ago TN
A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Thailand to issue COVID-19 reclassification measures this Friday

14 hours ago TN
Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok

Tourists Urged to Report Unwilling Taxi Drivers

14 hours ago TN
Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour

B287m Allocated to Tackle Illegal Fishing

14 hours ago TN
Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi

Virologist claims 70% of Thais may have been infected with COVID-19

14 hours ago TN