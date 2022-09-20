September 21, 2022

78-year-old foreigner seriously injured after paragliding fall in Rawai

1 day ago TN
Paragliding, the adventure of flying a paraglider

Paragliding, the adventure of flying a paraglider. Photo: Fabien1309.




A 78-year-old foreigner has sustained serious injuries after a paragliding fall at a viewpoint in Rawai.

Emergency responders were notified of the incident at the Khao Dang View Point, also known as the Windmill Viewpoint, near Naiharn Beach in the Rawai sub-district yesterday in the late afternoon (September 19th).

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Row of Tuk-Tuks on Thawiwong Road in Patong Beach, Phuket

Video clip of minivan drivers brawling, allegedly over foreign tourist customers, in Phuket goes viral

1 day ago TN
White Toyota minivan in Thailand

Russian motorbike rider dies after crashing into minivan in Karon

1 day ago TN
Shops on a beach road in Phuket

Saudi tourists injured in go-kart accident in Phuket

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phra Thinang Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall

Grand Palace Arranges Space for Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

14 hours ago TN
A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Thailand to issue COVID-19 reclassification measures this Friday

14 hours ago TN
Colorful pink taxi and public bus in Bangkok

Tourists Urged to Report Unwilling Taxi Drivers

14 hours ago TN
Thai fishing boat leaving Phuket harbour

B287m Allocated to Tackle Illegal Fishing

14 hours ago TN
Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi

Virologist claims 70% of Thais may have been infected with COVID-19

14 hours ago TN