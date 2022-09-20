78-year-old foreigner seriously injured after paragliding fall in Rawai









A 78-year-old foreigner has sustained serious injuries after a paragliding fall at a viewpoint in Rawai.

Emergency responders were notified of the incident at the Khao Dang View Point, also known as the Windmill Viewpoint, near Naiharn Beach in the Rawai sub-district yesterday in the late afternoon (September 19th).

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





