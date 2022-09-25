September 25, 2022

Heavy Rains Expected Until End of September

3 hours ago TN
Woman under an umbrella on a rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket

Woman under an umbrella on a rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Edgardo W. Olivera / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Areas across Thailand will continue to see heavy downpours this week, with the highest precipitation forecasted in the northeastern and eastern regions.

Hours of rain over Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai province led to a flash flood rolling in from the mountainside and into urban areas. Many villages and roads became inundated while local officers worked to alleviate the situation, such as by using water pumps to accelerate drainage.

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



