Heavy Rains Expected Until End of September

Woman under an umbrella on a rainy day in Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Edgardo W. Olivera / flickr. CC BY 2.0.









BANGKOK (NNT) – Areas across Thailand will continue to see heavy downpours this week, with the highest precipitation forecasted in the northeastern and eastern regions.

Hours of rain over Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai province led to a flash flood rolling in from the mountainside and into urban areas. Many villages and roads became inundated while local officers worked to alleviate the situation, such as by using water pumps to accelerate drainage.

Full story: Link Name

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





