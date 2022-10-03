October 3, 2022

Swede escapes unharmed from a burning car in Phuket

6 hours ago TN
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town. Photo: Christophe95. CC BY-SA 4.0.




PHUKET: An injured Swedish driver was helped safely from his burning car after crashing into a roadside signpost in Thalang district on Sunday evening.

Pol Capt Vorawut Sensob, a Choeng Thale investigator, said the accident occurred about 5.30pm on Pasak Soi 1 road in tambon Choeng Thale.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST



