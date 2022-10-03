Government eyes 2026 full opening of Automotive and Tyre Center









BANGKOK (NNT) – The construction of an automotive and tyre center in the Eastern Economic Corridor is now more than halfway complete, with the center expected to be fully operational in 2026. The Thai government hopes this facility will promote Thailand as a global manufacturing base for electric vehicles.

The Automotive and Tyre Testing, Research and Innovation Center (ATTRIC) is intended to help improve the manufacturing quality of automotive items, parts, and tyres, and serve as a center for learning and technological transfer.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





