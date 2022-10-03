October 3, 2022

Government eyes 2026 full opening of Automotive and Tyre Center

6 hours ago TN
Skyline and City View of Bangkok

Skyline and City View of Bangkok. Photo: Travel Coffee Book.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The construction of an automotive and tyre center in the Eastern Economic Corridor is now more than halfway complete, with the center expected to be fully operational in 2026. The Thai government hopes this facility will promote Thailand as a global manufacturing base for electric vehicles.

The Automotive and Tyre Testing, Research and Innovation Center (ATTRIC) is intended to help improve the manufacturing quality of automotive items, parts, and tyres, and serve as a center for learning and technological transfer.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Cold weather in Ban Rak Thai, a small village in Mae Hong Son province in Northern Thailand

Thailand to enter cold season at the end of October

6 hours ago TN
A Russian nuclear-powered submarine returned to its home base in Kamchatka after completing training and combat missions at sea

NATO warns of mobilization of ‘Belgorod’, the Russian submarine carrying the ‘Weapon of the Apocalypse’

1 day ago TN
Buddha statues

Alcohol sales ban for end of Buddhist Lent Day on Monday, October 10th

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thailand floods in November 2011

Chaiyaphum Hit by Worst Flood in 50 Years

6 hours ago TN
Cold weather in Ban Rak Thai, a small village in Mae Hong Son province in Northern Thailand

Thailand to enter cold season at the end of October

6 hours ago TN
Night view of Ping river, Chiang Mai

Ping River in Chiang Mai Exceeds Critical Level

6 hours ago TN
Skyline and City View of Bangkok

Government eyes 2026 full opening of Automotive and Tyre Center

6 hours ago TN
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Swede escapes unharmed from a burning car in Phuket

6 hours ago TN