Anti-Prayut protesters launch campaign demanding PM’s ouster

The Scala Theater in Siam Square, Bangkok, showing a Thai film, The Love of Siam by Chukiat Sakweerakul. Photo: Kampongpiratevee / pantip.com. CC BY 3.0.









Anti-Prayut protesters, led by Sombat Boonngarm-anong, launched a campaign today (Sunday) demanding the ouster of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, by pasting stickers which read “Out Prayut” on a wall surrounding the site of what used to be the Scala theatre in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district.

The well-known political activist told the media that the group will hold political activities every Sunday, on the theme of “Black Sunday”, to voice their objection to the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Friday that the prime minister can stay in his office, because his 8-year term has not yet ended, as had been claimed by opposition parties.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

