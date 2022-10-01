October 1, 2022

Anti-Prayut protesters rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok

2 hours ago TN
Victory Monument in Bangkok.

Victory Monument in Bangkok. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Protesters staged a rally at the Victory Monument in Bangkok at about 4pm today (Saturday), to oppose Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha remaining in office after the Constitutional Court ruled yesterday that his 8-year term in office has not yet expired.

Chartchai Kaedam, a protest organiser, told the media that his request to stage the protest had been approved by the police in Phaya Thai district, on the condition that the protesters do not take to the streets.

Thai PBS World



