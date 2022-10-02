Japanese tourist missing in rough seas off Phang-nga as his wife is rescued

Red Flag on the beach. Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm. Photo by Joe Christiansen.









A search and rescue operation has resumed today (Sunday) for a Japanese tourist who was washed away by stormy seas in Takua Pa district of the southern Thai province of Phang Nga yesterday, as he and his wife were swimming.

His wife was, however, rescued by a hotel employee, but her husband could not be found.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

