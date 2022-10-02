October 2, 2022

Japanese tourist missing in rough seas off Phang-nga as his wife is rescued

3 hours ago TN
Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm

Red Flag on the beach. Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm. Photo by Joe Christiansen.




A search and rescue operation has resumed today (Sunday) for a Japanese tourist who was washed away by stormy seas in Takua Pa district of the southern Thai province of Phang Nga yesterday, as he and his wife were swimming.

His wife was, however, rescued by a hotel employee, but her husband could not be found.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Elephants on the road in the southern part of Koh Samui

Senior police transferred over 2 cases on Koh Samui

3 days ago TN
Street in downtown Nakhon Si Thammarat

Danish teacher found dead in rental room in Nakhon Si Thammarat

4 days ago TN
Narrow street in Koh Samui

Six alleged foreign ‘gangsters’, including Russian, German, and Kazakh nationals, wanted by Samui police for reportedly extorting Russian tourists for crypto currency

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm

Japanese tourist missing in rough seas off Phang-nga as his wife is rescued

3 hours ago TN
Fans of Arema F.C. at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Kepanjen, East Java, Indonesia

At least 129 dead after stampede at Indonesian soccer stadium

3 hours ago TN
Buddha statues

Alcohol sales ban for end of Buddhist Lent Day on Monday, October 10th

14 hours ago TN
CNES Space agency Bourget 2011

UK warns of possible Putin military target that could be GPS and communications satellites

14 hours ago TN
Victory Monument in Bangkok.

Anti-Prayut protesters rally at Victory Monument in Bangkok

14 hours ago TN