Inbound Ram Intra flyover in Bangkok closed following accident









In-bound lanes of the approach to the flyover at the Ram Intra Road intersection have been closed by police since early this morning (Thursday), after a six-wheel truck, belonging to Thailand Post, crashed into a utility pole and tipped onto its side.

Police at Kanna Yao police station said that a crane has been arranged to remove the truck, which has been blocking both inbound access lanes to the bridge at the 8km marker on the Ram Intra Road. They said that it could take 3 hours to clear the road.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





