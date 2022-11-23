November 24, 2022

Inbound Ram Intra flyover in Bangkok closed following accident

10 hours ago
Ramintra Road, Khan Na Yao, Bangkok 10230

Ramintra Road, Khan Na Yao, Bangkok 10230. Photo: Dextor DD. CC BY 3.0.




In-bound lanes of the approach to the flyover at the Ram Intra Road intersection have been closed by police since early this morning (Thursday), after a six-wheel truck, belonging to Thailand Post, crashed into a utility pole and tipped onto its side.

Police at Kanna Yao police station said that a crane has been arranged to remove the truck, which has been blocking both inbound access lanes to the bridge at the 8km marker on the Ram Intra Road. They said that it could take 3 hours to clear the road.

Thai PBS World

By Thai PBS World



