A 48-year-old man from South Korea was found dead yesterday (Mar 31) in what police believe was suicide due to business or family problems.

Capt Udom Petcharat of Phuket City police along with investigators and rescue workers were summoned to a property on Soi Pracha Samakkee 5 in Ratsada where a body of dead foreigner was found.

Eakkapop Thongtub