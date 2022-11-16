November 17, 2022

Flash floods hit Phuket last night causing heavy damage

1 day ago TN
Heavy rain in Patong Beach, Phuket

Heavy rain in Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Edgardo W. Olivera / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Flash floods hits Phuket at night after a short period of heavy rain causing chaos and damage.

The rain hit many parts of Phuket just in a short period of time last night (November 15th).

Many roads and residential areas such as on Bangla Road, Patong area, Kamala, Phuket Old Town and Rassada were flooded. Water levels decreased over several hours.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



