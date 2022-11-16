Flash floods hit Phuket last night causing heavy damage









Flash floods hits Phuket at night after a short period of heavy rain causing chaos and damage.

The rain hit many parts of Phuket just in a short period of time last night (November 15th).

Many roads and residential areas such as on Bangla Road, Patong area, Kamala, Phuket Old Town and Rassada were flooded. Water levels decreased over several hours.

