Two Pattaya hotel maids nabbed for allegedly sneaking into tourist’s room to steal valuables over five years ago









Two Pattaya hotel maids were apprehended by police on Tuesday after they allegedly used a universal keycard to enter a tourist’s room to steal gold jewelry and cash worth 100,000 baht-over five years ago.

Pol. Col. Boonlue Phadungtin arrested 44-year-old suspect, Mrs. Aranya (last name withheld by police), under an arrest warrant No.1/2018 issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court on January 9th, 2018.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

