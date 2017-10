A Thai woman was arrested on Wednesday for stealing 6,000 euros (about Bt234,000) in cash from a 74-year-old German tourist inside his Pattaya hotel room.

Pattaya police arrested Ad Soison, 40, from Kalasin, at her apartment room in Moo 12 in Tambon Nongplue in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.

