November 16, 2022

Swedish man and daughter escape burning vehicle in Phuket

13 hours ago TN
Street in Phuket Town

Street in Phuket Town. Photo: Idaytripth / Pixabay.




The Chalong Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the accident on November 14th. The Swedish man was driving on Wiset Road heading to Rawai and gasoline was leaking out from the car before the vehicle started to catch fire.

The driver stopped the car at the Rawai Post Office and hit a wall. The car was heavily ablaze. Firefighters were called to the scene and it took about ten minutes to put out the fire. The car was significantly damaged by the fire.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



