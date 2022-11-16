Bomb attacks at 2 petrol stations in Pattani
PATTANI: Two petrol stations were damaged by bombs in two districts of this southern border province on Tuesday night, and one employee was injured.
Police said a bomb was detonated at 8.05pm at a PTT station on Highway 42 in Moo 7 village in tambon Bana of Muang district. A petrol station attendant was injured and sent to hospital. The station is located near Pattani Bus Terminal.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST
