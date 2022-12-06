December 6, 2022

Thai Immigration continues overstaying crackdown, passport checks take place across Pattaya

8 hours ago TN
Thailand immigration police BMW smart car that have inbuilt alerts and tracking systems as well a live connection to database-driven information, linked to the country’s biometric system. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Royal Thai Immigration has been currently conducting an overstaying crackdown across Thailand dubbed Operation X-ray in some areas and Pattaya is not exempt.

TPN media has reported of multiple overstay arrests and actions taking place across Thailand over the past few days from small overstays, to much longer overstays.

The campaign is officially running from December 1st to December 10th and is aimed at ensuring safety for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

