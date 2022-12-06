December 6, 2022

Thai PM Prayut hints that he wants to stay on for two more years

8 hours ago TN
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha

Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral cooperation prospects with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha. Photo: russia-asean20.ru




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today (Tuesday) that he can occupy the office for more two years only and he promises to do his best so that he can pass the baton to a successor who is “recognised” by the public.

The remark, which is the clearest self-declared indication yet of his political future, was in response to reporters asking whether he has made up his mind about his political future.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

White Tesla EV car Driving on the Road

Tesla Aims for December Launch in Thailand

16 hours ago TN
Top of Doi Pha Hom Pok, Chiang Mai

Temperatures Drop in Thai North as Heavy Rains Prevail in South

17 hours ago TN
Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chinese woman arrested in Surat Thani for overstay, Five people arrested for overstay in Chiang Mai

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha

Thai PM Prayut hints that he wants to stay on for two more years

8 hours ago TN
Thailand immigration police BMW smart car that have inbuilt alerts and tracking systems as well a live connection to database-driven information, linked to the country’s biometric system

Thai Immigration continues overstaying crackdown, passport checks take place across Pattaya

8 hours ago TN
Road signs on Pattaya Motorway

Man arrested for taking upskirting photos of actresses in Chonburi, and selling them online

8 hours ago TN
Cats in Koh Samed, Rayong, Thailand

Thai Man Says Killing a Cat Was Self-Defense Right

8 hours ago TN
Passenger train rolling through Bangkok, Thailand.

3 killed in another blast at scene of Saturday’s train derailment in Songkhla

16 hours ago TN