Thai PM Prayut hints that he wants to stay on for two more years









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today (Tuesday) that he can occupy the office for more two years only and he promises to do his best so that he can pass the baton to a successor who is “recognised” by the public.

The remark, which is the clearest self-declared indication yet of his political future, was in response to reporters asking whether he has made up his mind about his political future.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

