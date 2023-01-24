80 immigration police face charges for accepting money to extend visas for Chinese businessmen

Immigration office in Thailand open to all foreigners. Photo: Paul the Seeker / flickr. CC BY 2.0.









About 80 immigration police officers, including three generals, face disciplinary and criminal charges for allegedly extending visas for Chinese nationals involved in “grey” businesses in Thailand in exchange for financial gain, according to Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police chief.

He said today (Tuesday) that all the suspects have been questioned and police investigators are expected to meet on Monday to conclude the case and submit the findings to the police inspector-general for further action.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

