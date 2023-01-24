80 immigration police face charges for accepting money to extend visas for Chinese businessmen

January 24, 2023 TN
Immigration office in Thailand open to all foreigners

Immigration office in Thailand open to all foreigners. Photo: Paul the Seeker / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




About 80 immigration police officers, including three generals, face disciplinary and criminal charges for allegedly extending visas for Chinese nationals involved in “grey” businesses in Thailand in exchange for financial gain, according to Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police chief.

He said today (Tuesday) that all the suspects have been questioned and police investigators are expected to meet on Monday to conclude the case and submit the findings to the police inspector-general for further action.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

Covid-19 vaccine available for foreigners nationwide

January 24, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police headquarters, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok

Another Police Officer Involved in Unauthorised Escort for Chinese Tourist

January 24, 2023 TN
Girls wearing masks on a crosswalk in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

Drivers Warned of Increased Fine for Failure to Stop for Pedestrians at Crosswalks

January 24, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Pink Line monorail testing the train between Bang Chan Station and Setthabut Bamphen Station

Pink Line Monorail to See 2023 Launch

January 24, 2023 TN
COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

Covid-19 vaccine available for foreigners nationwide

January 24, 2023 TN
Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

Foreigner’s Body Found Floating Off Pattaya Beach

January 24, 2023 TN
Street in Bang Kapi, Bangkok

Chinese Tourists Arrested for Operating Restaurant in Bangkok without Work Permits

January 24, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police headquarters, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok

Another Police Officer Involved in Unauthorised Escort for Chinese Tourist

January 24, 2023 TN