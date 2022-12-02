Producer of lethal weight loss pill arrested in Bangkok
Police have arrested the co-producer of a weight loss pill which caused the death of three people, after he breached bail conditions set by the court.
Crime Suppression Division police detained Natthawat Warodommakorn, 50, outside a condominium in Huay Kwang district of Bangkok on Thursday.
