December 2, 2022

Producer of lethal weight loss pill arrested in Bangkok

16 hours ago TN
The entrance to Huai Khwang MRT Station

Entrance to the Huay Kwang station of the Bangkok subway system. Photo: Waerth.




Police have arrested the co-producer of a weight loss pill which caused the death of three people, after he breached bail conditions set by the court.

Crime Suppression Division police detained Natthawat Warodommakorn, 50, outside a condominium in Huay Kwang district of Bangkok on Thursday.

