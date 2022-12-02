Producer of lethal weight loss pill arrested in Bangkok

Entrance to the Huay Kwang station of the Bangkok subway system. Photo: Waerth.









Police have arrested the co-producer of a weight loss pill which caused the death of three people, after he breached bail conditions set by the court.

Crime Suppression Division police detained Natthawat Warodommakorn, 50, outside a condominium in Huay Kwang district of Bangkok on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





