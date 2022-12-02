December 2, 2022

Child rights advocate charged with human trafficking in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Thai Police Pickup, Isuzu D-max belonging to Forensic Science, Royal Thai Police. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Secretary-General of the Child Protection Foundation, Montri Sinthaweechai, aka “Khru Yun”, acknowledged a human trafficking charge today (Friday), filed against him by Amphawa district police.

The long-time child rights advocate told the media that he feels very sorry, because he never expected to be charged with human trafficking as, throughout his life, he has devoted himself to protecting the rights of children.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



