Assistant film director in police custody on sexual assault charges









An assistant film director, whose name is being withheld, is currently in police custody on charges of committing an indecent act on a male aged under 18.

The suspect was arrested by officials of the Department of Special Investigation and police from Bang Bua Thong district in Nonthaburi in front of a film studio on Kaset-Nawamin Road, after the Nonthaburi Provincial Court issued a warrant on Sunday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

