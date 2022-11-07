Prayut Will Open Loy Krathong Festival near Government House on November 8

The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok. Photo: พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์ (Phiraphat Wimonrangkarat) Government of Thailand.









BANGKOK, Nov 7 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will open the Loy Krathong festival by the Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem canal next to Government House on Nov 8.

Acting government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Gen Prayut would start the festival at 4pm beside the Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem canal. Cabinet ministers would attend the opening ceremony of the festival that was aimed at promoting Thai cultures, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

