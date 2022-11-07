November 7, 2022

Prayut Will Open Loy Krathong Festival near Government House on November 8

6 hours ago TN
The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok

The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok. Photo: พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์ (Phiraphat Wimonrangkarat) Government of Thailand.




BANGKOK, Nov 7 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will open the Loy Krathong festival by the Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem canal next to Government House on Nov 8.

Acting government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Gen Prayut would start the festival at 4pm beside the Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem canal. Cabinet ministers would attend the opening ceremony of the festival that was aimed at promoting Thai cultures, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Power transformer

Energy saving may be made mandatory in Thailand

5 hours ago TN
Cityscape of Bangkok

Thai Cabinet might reportedly reject Interior Ministry’s foreign land ownership proposal due to massive public backlash

6 hours ago TN
Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018

General Prayut Can Move to Another Party: General Prawit

6 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Power transformer

Energy saving may be made mandatory in Thailand

5 hours ago TN
Cityscape of Bangkok

Thai Cabinet might reportedly reject Interior Ministry’s foreign land ownership proposal due to massive public backlash

6 hours ago TN
Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018

General Prayut Can Move to Another Party: General Prawit

6 hours ago TN
Parked Police Pickup

Thailand’s Interior Ministry considers tighter gun controls

6 hours ago TN
The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok

Prayut Will Open Loy Krathong Festival near Government House on November 8

6 hours ago TN