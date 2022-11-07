Thailand’s Interior Ministry considers tighter gun controls









The Ministry of Interior is considering tighter gun controls, by requiring every gun license applicant to have a doctor’s certificate indicating that they are mentally fit and a certificate from their employer, village headman or superior about their character, in addition to the existing pre-qualifications, said Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda today (Monday).

His remark was in response to a question raised by Senator Amphon Jindawatthana during a Senate meeting today, regarding gun-related crime.

TNA

