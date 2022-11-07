November 7, 2022

General Prayut Can Move to Another Party: General Prawit

6 hours ago TN
Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan in 2018. DOD photo by Lisa Ferdinando. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK, Nov 7 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha can move to another political party at will, said Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon who promised he would not hold back Gen Prayut.

Gen Prawit who is also the leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) said he had not discussed with Gen Prayut the political future of the latter because it would be the decision of Gen Prayut.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



