Suspect arrested after three students shot to death near burning motorbike on roadside in Krabi









A suspect has been arrested after three students were shot to death near a burning motorbike on a roadside in Krabi.

The Khao Phanom Police in Krabi were notified of the incident early this morning (September 6th) at 2:00 A.M. on the Khao Phanom – Thung Yai Road in the Pru Teaw sub-district in the Khao Phanom district.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





