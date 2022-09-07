September 8, 2022

Suspect arrested after three students shot to death near burning motorbike on roadside in Krabi

A road in Krabi province

A road in Krabi province. Photo: Roma Neus.




A suspect has been arrested after three students were shot to death near a burning motorbike on a roadside in Krabi.

The Khao Phanom Police in Krabi were notified of the incident early this morning (September 6th) at 2:00 A.M. on the Khao Phanom – Thung Yai Road in the Pru Teaw sub-district in the Khao Phanom district.

By Goongnang Suksawat
