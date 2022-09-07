Acting Prime Minister Prawit Inspects Krabi Water and Palm Situation









BANGKOK (NNT) – The acting prime minister has visited Krabi province to observe local water management efforts and oil palm farming. There, he expressed confidence that the price of palm this year will reach 7.5 baht per kilogram.

Deputy Prime Minister serving as Acting Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan received a briefing on the latest water situation, as the area is being impacted by continuous rainfall. He also acknowledged progress on a water resources development campaign involving occupational land managed by the Agricultural Land Reform Office.

Gen Prawit’s visit was welcomed by palm farmers from Krabi, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, and Nakhon Si Thammarat, who gathered in front of Krabi Provincial Hall to greet him. The acting premier said he intended to meet farmers in person to gather their input on the various issues they are facing.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





