September 8, 2022

Acting Prime Minister Prawit Inspects Krabi Water and Palm Situation

1 day ago TN
View of Krabi town from Wat Tham Sua, Tiger Cave Temple.

View of Krabi town from Wat Tham Sua, Tiger Cave Temple. Photo: kallerna.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The acting prime minister has visited Krabi province to observe local water management efforts and oil palm farming. There, he expressed confidence that the price of palm this year will reach 7.5 baht per kilogram.

Deputy Prime Minister serving as Acting Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan received a briefing on the latest water situation, as the area is being impacted by continuous rainfall. He also acknowledged progress on a water resources development campaign involving occupational land managed by the Agricultural Land Reform Office.

Gen Prawit’s visit was welcomed by palm farmers from Krabi, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, and Nakhon Si Thammarat, who gathered in front of Krabi Provincial Hall to greet him. The acting premier said he intended to meet farmers in person to gather their input on the various issues they are facing.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

A road in Krabi province

Suspect arrested after three students shot to death near burning motorbike on roadside in Krabi

1 day ago TN
Songthaew in Rayong

70-year-old allegedly drunk British man kills one, injures another in car crash in Rayong

1 day ago TN
Rohingya refugees boat

Drifting Rohingya Migrants Saved from the Sea in Satun

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province

Pattaya bar owners complain after one week with allegedly no water supply

9 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Fire destroys Indian restaurant in Patong overnight

9 hours ago TN
Woman wearing face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand.

COVID to be downgraded from October 1

9 hours ago TN
Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves

Thai medical organisations ask government to rethink cannabis legalisation

9 hours ago TN
High rise buildings in Bangkok

DJ Man, Baitoey Summoned for Forex-3D Ponzi scheme

9 hours ago TN