Crocodile found in Phuket temple’s pond
A 120 centimeters long crocodile was found in a pond inside a temple in Phuket.
The Phuket Fisheries Office was notified yesterday (September 2nd) that a crocodile was found in a pond in a temple on the Toh Sae Hill in Rassada sub-district, Mueang Phuket district.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
