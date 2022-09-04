September 4, 2022

Crocodile found in Phuket temple’s pond

A crocodile with open mouth shows its teeth

A crocodile with open mouth shows its teeth. Photo: Tambako The Jaguar / flickr. CC BY-ND 2.0.




A 120 centimeters long crocodile was found in a pond inside a temple in Phuket.

The Phuket Fisheries Office was notified yesterday (September 2nd) that a crocodile was found in a pond in a temple on the Toh Sae Hill in Rassada sub-district, Mueang Phuket district.

thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



