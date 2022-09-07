September 8, 2022

Drifting Rohingya Migrants Saved from the Sea in Satun

1 day ago TN
Rohingya refugees boat

Rohingya refugees boat. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




SATUN, Sept 6 (TNA) – Fishermen rescued Rohingya people who were drifting in the sea and brought them to local officials for examination.

Coastal fishermen found 10 Rohingya men were drifting in the Andaman Sea between Koh Klang and Koh Bulon islands in Langu district at about 6am. They sent them to the Langu police station where police would check if they were illegal migrants and victims of human trafficking.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



