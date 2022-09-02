September 3, 2022

Key Rohingya Smugglers Arrested in Bangkok

18 hours ago TN
Road in Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok

Traffic in Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok. Photo: Masahiro Awatani.




BANGKOK, Sept 2 (TNA) – Police arrested a couple suspected of trafficking in Rohingya people after escaping arrest since 2015.

Assistant police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn said Muang Than Tun, a 55-year-old Myanmar national, and his Thai wife Rahana Jesama-ae were arrested at a restaurant on Rama IX Road in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok on Sept 1.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok

Fire breaks out at two schools in Bangkok, no deaths or injuries reported

2 days ago TN
Motorcycles at Sukhumvit Soi 4/3 Nana intersection in Bangkok

Bangkok gets tough with motorcyclists riding or parking on pavements

2 days ago TN
Bang-Kruai-Sai Noi Rd. in Nonthaburi

Condo Worker Tried to Rape College Student in Her Room in Nonthaburi

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sensation White Music Festiva

Chonburi teenagers win World Hip Hop Dance Championship 2022 in America

18 hours ago TN
Police officer in Bangkok

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

18 hours ago TN
Road in Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok

Key Rohingya Smugglers Arrested in Bangkok

18 hours ago TN
Phuket International Airport

Parts of Phuket international airport flooded Friday morning

18 hours ago TN
Garbage truck in Sakon Nakhon, Thailand

British man dead, another seriously injured after motorbike collision with garbage truck in Koh Samui

18 hours ago TN