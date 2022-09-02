Key Rohingya Smugglers Arrested in Bangkok
BANGKOK, Sept 2 (TNA) – Police arrested a couple suspected of trafficking in Rohingya people after escaping arrest since 2015.
Assistant police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn said Muang Than Tun, a 55-year-old Myanmar national, and his Thai wife Rahana Jesama-ae were arrested at a restaurant on Rama IX Road in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok on Sept 1.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
