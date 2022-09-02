September 3, 2022

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

18 hours ago TN
Police officer in Bangkok

Traffic police officer in Bangkok. Photo: Guillaume G.




Fines for traffic offences will increase, with penalties for speeding or failing to stop at pedestrian crossings rising four-fold to 4,000 baht, when the amended Land Traffic Act comes into force on Monday, Sept 5.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat, the deputy national police chief and director of the traffic management centre, on Friday outlined the new penalties.

