Parts of Phuket international airport flooded Friday morning









Parts of Phuket international airport was flooded for a while this morning (Friday), following a heavy downpour which led to the inundation of several areas around the airport and the Thalang district.

The general manager of the airport, Monchai Tanod, said that only a part of the airside apron, used by private jets, was flooded and that the water drained away about an hour after the rain stopped.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

