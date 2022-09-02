September 3, 2022

British man dead, another seriously injured after motorbike collision with garbage truck in Koh Samui

18 hours ago TN
Garbage truck in Sakon Nakhon, Thailand

Garbage truck in Thailand. Photo: Mattes.




A British man died while another British man has sustained serious injuries after their motorbike collided with a garbage truck on Samui Island.

Emergency responders were notified of the accident at 1:00 A.M. on September 1st at the entrance of the Koh Samui District Prison.

The rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a damaged motorbike near a garbage truck owned by the Koh Samui Municipality. Under the motorbike seat rescue staff stated they found cans and bottles of beer.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Phang Nga Bay

Dutch tourist rescued after falling down at waterfall in Phang Nga

4 days ago TN
Narrow street in Koh Samui

Man arrested for allegedly opening entertainment venue without permit in Koh Samui

1 week ago TN
in Phatthalung Province

Gunman kills hi-lo gambler at funeral in Phatthalung

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sensation White Music Festiva

Chonburi teenagers win World Hip Hop Dance Championship 2022 in America

18 hours ago TN
Police officer in Bangkok

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

18 hours ago TN
Road in Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok

Key Rohingya Smugglers Arrested in Bangkok

18 hours ago TN
Phuket International Airport

Parts of Phuket international airport flooded Friday morning

18 hours ago TN
Garbage truck in Sakon Nakhon, Thailand

British man dead, another seriously injured after motorbike collision with garbage truck in Koh Samui

18 hours ago TN