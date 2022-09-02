British man dead, another seriously injured after motorbike collision with garbage truck in Koh Samui









A British man died while another British man has sustained serious injuries after their motorbike collided with a garbage truck on Samui Island.

Emergency responders were notified of the accident at 1:00 A.M. on September 1st at the entrance of the Koh Samui District Prison.

The rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a damaged motorbike near a garbage truck owned by the Koh Samui Municipality. Under the motorbike seat rescue staff stated they found cans and bottles of beer.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

