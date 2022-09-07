September 8, 2022

Indian man agrees to pay 200k baht to dance teacher over inappropriate touch on Pattaya Walking Street

1 day ago TN
Walking street entry sign in Pattaya

Walking street entry sign in Pattaya. Photo: Where Can I FLY.




An Indian man agreed to pay a Thai dance teacher 200,000 baht over an inappropriate touch on Pattaya Walking Street yesterday night, but police said he would still get charged as well.

Pol. Maj. Thanya Udthong summoned Ms. NC (alias), a 43-year-old dance teacher, and the suspect identified by police as Mr. Sandeep, a 51-year-old Indian suspect, whom Ms. NC claimed inappropriately touched/grabbed her on Walking Street last night, September 6th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



