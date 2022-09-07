Indian man agrees to pay 200k baht to dance teacher over inappropriate touch on Pattaya Walking Street









An Indian man agreed to pay a Thai dance teacher 200,000 baht over an inappropriate touch on Pattaya Walking Street yesterday night, but police said he would still get charged as well.

Pol. Maj. Thanya Udthong summoned Ms. NC (alias), a 43-year-old dance teacher, and the suspect identified by police as Mr. Sandeep, a 51-year-old Indian suspect, whom Ms. NC claimed inappropriately touched/grabbed her on Walking Street last night, September 6th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





