Heavy rain forecast nationwide
The Meteorological Department’s forecast is for heavy rain to continue nationwide until Friday.
The department said on Wednesdaya monsoon trough lies over the lower North, the Central Plains, the East and the Northeast, and the strong monsoon continues in the South, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
