September 8, 2022

Heavy rain forecast nationwide

1 day ago TN
Motorbike on a flooded street in Thailand

Motorcycle on a flooded street in Thailand. Photo: Global Water Partnership / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




The Meteorological Department’s forecast is for heavy rain to continue nationwide until Friday.

The department said on Wednesdaya monsoon trough lies over the lower North, the Central Plains, the East and the Northeast, and the strong monsoon continues in the South, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Woman wearing face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand.

COVID to be downgraded from October 1

9 hours ago TN
Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves

Thai medical organisations ask government to rethink cannabis legalisation

9 hours ago TN
High rise buildings in Bangkok

DJ Man, Baitoey Summoned for Forex-3D Ponzi scheme

9 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province

Pattaya bar owners complain after one week with allegedly no water supply

9 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Fire destroys Indian restaurant in Patong overnight

9 hours ago TN
Woman wearing face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand.

COVID to be downgraded from October 1

9 hours ago TN
Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves

Thai medical organisations ask government to rethink cannabis legalisation

9 hours ago TN
High rise buildings in Bangkok

DJ Man, Baitoey Summoned for Forex-3D Ponzi scheme

9 hours ago TN