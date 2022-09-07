Heavy Downpours Pound Greater Bangkok









BANGKOK, Sept 7 (TNA) – Heavy rains caused flooding in many areas of Bangkok and the adjacent provinces of Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi.

Floodwater was nearly two meters deep at some locations and snarl-ups happened on many roads.

The rains occurred from yesterday afternoon to yesterday evening. Bangkok’s Bang Khen district was the hardest hit with heavy traffic congestion and vehicle breakdowns on many local roads.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

