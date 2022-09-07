September 8, 2022

Heavy Downpours Pound Greater Bangkok

1 day ago TN
Floods on Lat Krabang-On Nut road, Bangkok

Floods on Lat Krabang-On Nut road, Bangkok. Photo: Thailand News.




BANGKOK, Sept 7 (TNA) – Heavy rains caused flooding in many areas of Bangkok and the adjacent provinces of Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi.

Floodwater was nearly two meters deep at some locations and snarl-ups happened on many roads.

The rains occurred from yesterday afternoon to yesterday evening. Bangkok’s Bang Khen district was the hardest hit with heavy traffic congestion and vehicle breakdowns on many local roads.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

Water still leaking through roof of Thailands new ฿12bn parliament building

1 day ago TN
Road in Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok

Key Rohingya Smugglers Arrested in Bangkok

6 days ago TN
Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok

Fire breaks out at two schools in Bangkok, no deaths or injuries reported

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province

Pattaya bar owners complain after one week with allegedly no water supply

9 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Fire destroys Indian restaurant in Patong overnight

9 hours ago TN
Woman wearing face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand.

COVID to be downgraded from October 1

9 hours ago TN
Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves

Thai medical organisations ask government to rethink cannabis legalisation

9 hours ago TN
High rise buildings in Bangkok

DJ Man, Baitoey Summoned for Forex-3D Ponzi scheme

9 hours ago TN