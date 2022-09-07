September 8, 2022

Thailand Tightens Rules on Crypto Advertising

1 day ago TN
Cryptocurrency coins: Bitcoin, ethereum, XRP, Litecoin

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rolled out new rules on advertising for cryptocurrency companies as the industry comes under greater scrutiny from authorities.

The SEC said last week that the new rules include clearly showing investment risks in advertisements and providing a balanced view of potential risk and returns.

Information on advertising terms must also be provided to regulators.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



