Dozens killed in earthquake in China’s Sichuan province









An earthquake shook southwest China’s Sichuan province on Monday with a magnitude 6.8. It is the strongest earthquake the region has recorded since 2017. Official media recorded this Wednesday 74 dead, 26 missing and 259 people injured.

State doctors on Monday reported nearly 250 people being treated for injuries caused in the aftermath of the disaster. Teams are also working to recover more than 200 stranded people and restore telecommunications, water and electricity.

The tremor occurred around noon with its epicenter in the mountainous interior of Sichuan. The quake reached Shaanxi and Guizhou provinces, hundreds of kilometers away. Authorities evacuated up to 50,000 residents on Tuesday.

State television reported that more than 200 inhabitants remain trapped in Hailuogou, a tourist area known for its forests, glaciers and high peaks. Rescue teams are continuing their efforts to open blocked roads and assist the affected people there.

The earthquake caused the collapse of 243 houses and damage to more than 13,000 homes, according to state television. In addition, four hotels and seven small and medium-sized hydroelectric plants were damaged.

-Thailand News (TN)

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





