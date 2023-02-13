Commerce Ministry probes 200 suspected ‘grey’ business fronts for foreigners









The Commerce Ministry has been investigating 200 companies suspected of acting as nominees for foreign businesses in a move to curb the so-called “grey business” sector, focusing on restaurants and tourism-related enterprises in four notorious areas of Bangkok.

According to Keerati Rushchano, director-general of the Foreign Trade Department, the practice of using Thai citizens unconnected with the business to allow a company to operate in Thailand is once again on the rise since the easing of the Covid-19 outbreak and, most recently, the reopening of China’s borders, resulting in a flood of Chinese tourists into Thailand.

