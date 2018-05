Power poles were bombed, tyres and communication towers burned and anti-government banners put up in many places in the three southernmost border provinces early on Friday.

In Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district, two electricity poles were bombed and banners accusing “Siam” of colonising Pattani were hung up along Tak Bai-Narathiwat Road.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS