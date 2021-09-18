  • September 18, 2021
Thai Health Ministry Insists Country’s Reopening Plan Is Not Premature

A tuk tuk and a taxi in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Seba Della & Sole Bossio.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Public Health Ministry insists that the plan to reopen 5 provinces, including Bangkok, has been properly assessed and is not premature, in response to academics’ concerns over the government’s plan to reopen the country to vaccinated foreign tourists starting next month.

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the Public Health Ministry is conducting daily Emergency Operation Centre meetings to assess the situation, under the guidance of the Department of Disease Control and the Department of Medical Affairs.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



Tags:

TN

