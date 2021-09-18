Thai Health Ministry Insists Country’s Reopening Plan Is Not Premature







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Public Health Ministry insists that the plan to reopen 5 provinces, including Bangkok, has been properly assessed and is not premature, in response to academics’ concerns over the government’s plan to reopen the country to vaccinated foreign tourists starting next month.

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the Public Health Ministry is conducting daily Emergency Operation Centre meetings to assess the situation, under the guidance of the Department of Disease Control and the Department of Medical Affairs.

