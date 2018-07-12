The U.S. Army personnel in conjunction with the Thai Ministry of Public Health, the National Institute of Allergy and infectious Disease, the National Institutes of Health, Sanofi Pasteur and Global Solutions for Infectious Diseases have uncovered successful results for an AIDS vaccination
Scientists claim to have developed blood test to predict when you’ll die

By TN / July 12, 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net – Scientists have developed a blood test that could measure how long you have left to live, The Guardian says.

The study is one of countless research programs around the world currently racing to develop the best ‘lifespan calculator’, which would be able to quantify your cells’ age, as opposed to your ‘chronological age’.

The Yale University researchers behind this study insist their measurements offer the most accurate, practical and easy-to-interpret result of any study to date since they largely used factors which are measured in an annual physical.

