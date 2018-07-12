Scientists claim to have developed blood test to predict when you’ll die





PanARMENIAN.Net – Scientists have developed a blood test that could measure how long you have left to live, The Guardian says.

The study is one of countless research programs around the world currently racing to develop the best ‘lifespan calculator’, which would be able to quantify your cells’ age, as opposed to your ‘chronological age’.

The Yale University researchers behind this study insist their measurements offer the most accurate, practical and easy-to-interpret result of any study to date since they largely used factors which are measured in an annual physical.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

