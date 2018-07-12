German Minister Under Pressure To Resign After Suicide Of Afghan Deportee





A German minister known for strong antimigrant rhetoric is under pressure to resign over the suicide of a failed Afghan asylum seeker after he was deported from Germany.

Germany’s opposition parties called on Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to step down a day after Afghan authorities said a 23-year-old migrant killed himself in Kabul on July 10.

His death came after Germany sent 69 asylum seekers back to Afghanistan on July 4.

The man was forcibly returned to Afghanistan after spending eight years in Germany, according to Afghan migration officials.

RFE/RL

