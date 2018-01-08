Researchers devise e-nose for sniffing out colon-related diseases

Monday, January 8, 2018
PanARMENIAN.Net – In much the same way as dogs can be trained to detect some diseases through their keen sense of smell, technology can help create electronic devices capable of performing this same task. This is precisely what a team of researchers from the Gandia campus of Valencia’s Polytechnic University and the La Fe Health Investigation Institute have achieved, developing a prototype of an electronic nose that can distinguish between patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, News Medical says.

The device – named Moosy 32 eNose – can also tell whether the disease is active, with close to 90% accuracy. According to the researchers, ‘in the future this type of equipment could be available for digestive system specialists who could, thanks to a simple stool analysis which takes three minutes, determine the state of the patient.’

