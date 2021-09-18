Jobless Thai chef arrested for trying to sell rare butterflies







An unemployed chef has been arrested after he tried to sell eight preserved butterflies of six rare species to undercover officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, at a mall in Bangkok.

The 29-year old chief who used to work at a Japanese restaurant in a Sukhumvit area hotel, which is has closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, told the officials that the butterflies were from his own personal collection, which he displayed in frames at the restaurant.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





