  September 18, 2021
Forest ranger killed in gaur attack in Khao Yai

Khao Yai National Park, an UNESCO World Heritage Site in Nakhon Ratchasima province.



PRACHIN BURI: A forest ranger was killed and another one injured in an attack by a wild gaur while they were patrolling in Khao Yai National Park on Friday.

The two were among six rangers who had been conducting patrols in national park areas that straddle Nakhon Nayok and Prachin Buri provinces since Wednesday. They had stayed overnight in the forest on Thursday and continued their patrol on Friday.

