January 12, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Experts warn against Anutin’s push to ban free COVID-19 treatment for illegal migrants

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has tossed an explosive question into the country’s ongoing battle against the COVID-19 outbreak: Should illegal migrant workers pay for their own treatment if infected? The move by Anutin, who is also deputy prime minister, could have a serious impact not just on foreign workers, but on the entire country.

Banyong Pongpanich, a former member of the State Enterprise Policy Office board, warned that Anutin’s intervention could backfire by driving Thailand’s estimated 1 million-plus unregistered workers off the health radar.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Experts warn against Anutin's push to ban free COVID-19 treatment for illegal migrants 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand Records 287 COVID-19 Cases On Tuesday, 278 Of Them Local

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two Companies Seek COVID-19 Vaccine Registration

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Government logs 249 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, warns officials

23 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Israeli arrested in Bangkok for child porn, sexual abuse

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Records 287 COVID-19 Cases On Tuesday, 278 Of Them Local

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Experts warn against Anutin’s push to ban free COVID-19 treatment for illegal migrants

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Two Companies Seek COVID-19 Vaccine Registration

2 hours ago TN