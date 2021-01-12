Experts warn against Anutin’s push to ban free COVID-19 treatment for illegal migrants





Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has tossed an explosive question into the country’s ongoing battle against the COVID-19 outbreak: Should illegal migrant workers pay for their own treatment if infected? The move by Anutin, who is also deputy prime minister, could have a serious impact not just on foreign workers, but on the entire country.

Banyong Pongpanich, a former member of the State Enterprise Policy Office board, warned that Anutin’s intervention could backfire by driving Thailand’s estimated 1 million-plus unregistered workers off the health radar.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

