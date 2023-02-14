Many Foreign Swimmers in Phuket Injured From Jellyfish

Venomous Portuguese man-o-war which is not a jellyfish but a siphonophore. Image: 4Neus / flickr.









Poisonous jelly fish are being brought ashore by recent heavy waves. Many foreign swimmers at beaches in Phuket have suffered mild stings and some have mild allergies to the stings.

The Head of the Phuket Resources Conservation Center Mr. Suchart Ratanaruengsri told the Phuket Express that his teams have checked warning signs which have been put on Phuket beaches to warn of poisonous jellyfish and what to do if a swimmer has been stung.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

