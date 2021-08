SURAT THANI: A nine-year-old Israeli boy died after being stung by a box jellyfish while playing in the water at a beach on Koh Phangan island on Saturday.

Poonsak Soponpathumrak, the Koh Phangan district chief, reported the incident to governor Wichawut Jinto.

