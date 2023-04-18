COVID Cases Did Not Increase Significantly During Songkran: Health Ministry









BANGKOK, April 18 (TNA) – More Covid-19 cases were reported over the past week but the number of Covid-19 cases did not significantly increase, said permanent secretary for Public Health Opas Karnkawinpong.

Over 18 Billion Baht Spent During Songkran Holidays

The Disease Control Department found more new Covid-19 infections but most of them did not experience severe symptoms. The cumulative number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators was fewer than 20 and there were two Covid-19 related deaths in the past week.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





