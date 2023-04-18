COVID Cases Did Not Increase Significantly During Songkran: Health Ministry

Songkran in Ayuttaya Province

Songkran in Ayutthaya, Ayuttaya Province. Photo: JJ Harrison.




BANGKOK, April 18 (TNA) – More Covid-19 cases were reported over the past week but the number of Covid-19 cases did not significantly increase, said permanent secretary for Public Health Opas Karnkawinpong.

Over 18 Billion Baht Spent During Songkran Holidays

The Disease Control Department found more new Covid-19 infections but most of them did not experience severe symptoms. The cumulative number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators was fewer than 20 and there were two Covid-19 related deaths in the past week.

