COVID Cases Did Not Increase Significantly During Songkran: Health Ministry
BANGKOK, April 18 (TNA) – More Covid-19 cases were reported over the past week but the number of Covid-19 cases did not significantly increase, said permanent secretary for Public Health Opas Karnkawinpong.
The Disease Control Department found more new Covid-19 infections but most of them did not experience severe symptoms. The cumulative number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators was fewer than 20 and there were two Covid-19 related deaths in the past week.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
