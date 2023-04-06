Industry ministry pleased with significant rise in popularity of EVs in Thailand

April 6, 2023 TN
Interior of BMW i7 electric car

Interior of BMW i7 electric car. Photo: Augustas Didžgalvis. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Oil prices remain elevated, giving a lift to demand for electric vehicles or EVs in Thailand. This is reflected in the number of orders for electric automobiles at the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show where 9,234 EVs were ordered.

Vehicle Bookings Surge 35% at Bangkok MotorShow

Industry Ministry Permanent Secretary Nattapol Rangsitpol said the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show held from March 20 to April 2 logged 1.62 million visitors. About 40 automobile and motorcycle makers were selling their products at the event. 42,885 automobiles were ordered at the event – an increase of 34.45% compared with the figure at the last iteration of the event. 9,234 of the automobiles ordered were electric vehicles (EVs), accounting for 21.53% of all automobile orders.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



